Roy Keane doubles down on Michael Carrick criticism
- Roy Keane has dismissed suggestions that Michael Carrick should be appointed Manchester United's permanent manager, despite his flawless start as interim boss.
- Carrick has guided United to consecutive victories against Premier City and Arsenal since taking temporary charge.
- On The Overlap podcast, Keane argued that Carrick lacks sufficient “football knowledge” and experience to lead the club to Premier League titles over the long term.
- He stressed that being a caretaker manager is vastly different from being a permanent manager tasked with winning major honours.
- Gary Neville supported Keane's stance, suggesting Carrick would benefit from gaining more experience, potentially as an assistant under a proven manager, before taking on such a significant role.
