Roy Keane doubles down on Michael Carrick criticism

Roy Keane unleashes Michael Carrick rant on live TV
  • Roy Keane has dismissed suggestions that Michael Carrick should be appointed Manchester United's permanent manager, despite his flawless start as interim boss.
  • Carrick has guided United to consecutive victories against Premier City and Arsenal since taking temporary charge.
  • On The Overlap podcast, Keane argued that Carrick lacks sufficient “football knowledge” and experience to lead the club to Premier League titles over the long term.
  • He stressed that being a caretaker manager is vastly different from being a permanent manager tasked with winning major honours.
  • Gary Neville supported Keane's stance, suggesting Carrick would benefit from gaining more experience, potentially as an assistant under a proven manager, before taking on such a significant role.
