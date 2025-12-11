Michael Johnson issues defiant message as Grand Slam Track files for bankruptcy
- Grand Slam Track, the athletics league founded by Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware.
- The league's inaugural season was plagued by issues including the cancellation of its Los Angeles final, a shortened Philadelphia event, and difficulties in paying athletes.
- Michael Johnson acknowledged in August that the league could not meet its promised payment timelines, and attendance at its opening leg in Kingston, Jamaica, was poor.
- The bankruptcy filing aims to stabilise operations, reduce costs, address outstanding liabilities, and facilitate discussions with potential investors.
- Grand Slam Track has expressed its intention to return for a 2026 season once its financial obligations are resolved, with Johnson stating he “refuses to give up on the mission”.