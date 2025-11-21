Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael Vaughan hails ‘intimidating’ England bowling line-up that left Australia ‘on the ropes’

Jofra Archer set the tone as England caused Australia’s batters major problems on the opening day of the first Ashes Test (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Jofra Archer set the tone as England caused Australia’s batters major problems on the opening day of the first Ashes Test (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England's fast bowlers made a significant impact on day one of the Ashes Test in Perth, reducing Australia to 123 for nine after being bowled out for 172.
  • Captain Ben Stokes delivered an impressive performance, taking five wickets for 23 runs, while Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse both took two wickets.
  • Former England captain Michael Vaughan claimed that England's “intimidating” pace attack had already created "scars" among Australia's batters, and left them “on the ropes”.
  • Pundits, including Sir Alastair Cook and Justin Langer, praised Stokes' crucial contribution, emphasising his importance to the England team.
  • The opening day saw a remarkable 19 wickets fall, marking the most on day one of an Ashes Test since 1909.
