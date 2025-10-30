Lioness Michelle Agyemang learns injury fate after being stretchered off in tears
- Lionesses forward Michelle Agyemang has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), ruling her out for the remainder of the season.
- The 19-year-old sustained the injury just 18 minutes after coming on as a substitute during England's 3-0 friendly victory against Australia.
- Agyemang was stretchered off in tears and pain, with subsequent scans confirming the severe knee injury.
- This injury means she will miss the rest of the Women's Super League campaign while on loan at Brighton from parent club Arsenal.
- She expressed disappointment but vowed to return stronger, receiving full support from the FA, her clubs, and teammates for her rehabilitation.