Lionesses boss fears star’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’

England can learn from loss against Brazil in first game since Euros win, says Sarina Wiegman
  • England secured a 3-0 victory over Australia in a friendly match at Pride Park.
  • Goals for England were scored by Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze, and a late penalty from Georgia Stanway.
  • The match was overshadowed by a serious-looking knee injury to England substitute Michelle Agyemang, who was stretchered off.
  • England manager Sarina Wiegman expressed concern over Agyemang's injury, stating it “doesn’t look good” but will monitor the situation.
  • Wiegman added she was pleased with her team's performance, which marked a positive response after a recent loss to Brazil.
