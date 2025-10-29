Lionesses boss fears star’s injury ‘doesn’t look good’
- England secured a 3-0 victory over Australia in a friendly match at Pride Park.
- Goals for England were scored by Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze, and a late penalty from Georgia Stanway.
- The match was overshadowed by a serious-looking knee injury to England substitute Michelle Agyemang, who was stretchered off.
- England manager Sarina Wiegman expressed concern over Agyemang's injury, stating it “doesn’t look good” but will monitor the situation.
- Wiegman added she was pleased with her team's performance, which marked a positive response after a recent loss to Brazil.