Charges against fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore revealed

The former head football coach for the Michigan Wolverines
  • Sherrone Moore, the former head football coach for the Michigan Wolverines, has been charged with three crimes, including home invasion and stalking.
  • Moore was arraigned on Friday after being detained by police and subsequently fired from his role earlier this week.
  • The charges relate to allegations of unlawfully entering the dwelling of a victim with whom Moore reportedly had a dating relationship.
  • The University of Michigan dismissed Moore with cause on Thursday for violating university policy by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
  • University President Domenico Grasso confirmed Moore's immediate termination following an investigation, stating there is no tolerance for such conduct.
