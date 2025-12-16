WWE legend cuts ties with company due to their Trump association
- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has announced that he will not be making any further appearances for WWE while Donald Trump remains president.
- Foley cited concerns over WWE's continued close relationship with Donald Trump and how his administration has treated immigrants.
- The 'final straw' for Foley, a former WWE champion in the late 1990s, was the president's 'incredibly cruel comments' following Rob Reiner's death.
- “I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy,” said the 60-year-old in an Instagram post.
- He also stated he would not sign a new Legends deal when his current contract expires in June.
- Foley's decision follows previous comments where he questioned how his WWE colleagues could support Donald Trump.