Coventry open huge lead at top of Championship after big win at Middlesbrough

Coventry extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to 10 points
  • Coventry City defeated Middlesbrough 4-2, significantly extending their lead at the top of the Championship table.
  • Coventry established an early two-goal lead within the first 15 minutes through strikes from Ellis Simms and Liam Kitching.
  • Middlesbrough mounted a comeback, with Morgan Whittaker scoring before half-time and a Bobby Thomas own goal levelling the score shortly after the restart.
  • With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Liam Kitching and Ellis Simms both scored within one minute of each other in the final five minutes of normal time.
  • The decisive late goals sent Coventry 10 points clear of Middlesbrough, who subsequently dropped to third place in the league.
In full

