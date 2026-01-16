Mikel Arteta explains level Viktor Gyokeres must reach to succeed at Arsenal
- Mikel Arteta has challenged Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres to maintain the high standards he set during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Wednesday.
- Gyokeres scored and assisted in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Chelsea, securing a narrow first-leg advantage in the Carabao Cup.
- Despite Arsenal leading the Premier League and Champions League, Gyokeres has experienced an inconsistent first season, marked by injury.
- Arteta believes the £55m summer signing will be crucial in Arsenal's bid for the Premier League title, and wants him to maintain a “really good and consistent” level to be a success at the club.
- Arsenal are set to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with a potential opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.