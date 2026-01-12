Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tennis star Milos Raonic announces retirement

Milos Raonic celebrates victory over Cameron Norrie at Queen’s in 2024
Milos Raonic celebrates victory over Cameron Norrie at Queen’s in 2024 (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)
  • Milos Raonic, the Canadian tennis player, has announced his retirement from professional tennis at the age of 35.
  • His last competitive appearance was at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, following a career frequently impacted by injuries, including a recent shoulder issue.
  • Raonic reached the Wimbledon final in 2016, where he was defeated by Andy Murray, and achieved a career-high world ranking of number three.
  • Throughout his career, he secured eight tour titles and also reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2016.
  • In his statement, Raonic expressed that while retirement is a moment you know will come, you are never truly ready, but he remains motivated for future endeavours.
