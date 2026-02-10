Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sweden beats US for gold medal in mixed doubles curling after tense match

Sweden is the second-most successful nation in curling at the Winter Olympics but had never previously won a mixed doubles gold medal
Sweden is the second-most successful nation in curling at the Winter Olympics but had never previously won a mixed doubles gold medal (Getty Images)
  • Sweden, represented by Isabella and Rasmus Wranaa, secured their first-ever mixed doubles curling gold medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.
  • The Swedish pair defeated the United States duo of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse with a narrow 6-5 victory in a tense final Tuesday.
  • Isabella Wranaa delivered a nerveless performance, ultimately sealing the win for Sweden with the final stone of the match.
  • Despite deploying a power play that yielded only one point, Sweden managed to overcome a late 5-4 deficit to clinch the gold.
  • Earlier in the day, Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini claimed the bronze medal, beating Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat 5-3.
