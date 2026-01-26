Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How you can watch rugby’s new Nations Championship as ‘landmark’ TV deal is struck

England will be involved in the first Nations Championship later this year (David Davies/PA)
England will be involved in the first Nations Championship later this year (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)
  • ITV has secured a significant new deal to broadcast the first two editions of rugby's new Nations Championship free-to-air in the United Kingdom.
  • The agreement covers every game of the 2026 and 2028 tournaments, which will feature top European sides against teams from the Rugby Championship, Fiji, and Japan, culminating in finals at Twickenham.
  • In addition to the Nations Championship, ITV will also show warm-up fixtures for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and international rugby action in 2029.
  • This “landmark” deal ensures free-to-air coverage for a minimum of 124 international matches over the next four years, with ITV beating out competitors like TNT Sports.
  • The broadcaster has also extended its deal with Prem Rugby for seven live games a season by a further two years, reinforcing its commitment to rugby coverage.
