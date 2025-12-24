Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who’s playing and where watch all five NBA Christmas Day games

The Thunder are an NBA-best 26-4 this season — 26-2 against every team but the Spurs, 0-2 against the Spurs
The Thunder are an NBA-best 26-4 this season — 26-2 against every team but the Spurs, 0-2 against the Spurs (AP)
  • The NBA's annual Christmas Day showcase features five high-stakes games, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the San Antonio Spurs as a highlight.
  • The Thunder, despite an NBA-best 26-4 record, are 0-2 against the Spurs this season, setting up an anticipated rematch.
  • LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is set to play his 20th Christmas Day game, extending his numerous holiday records for points, wins, and field goals, despite preferring to be home with family.
  • This year's schedule sees a significant Western Conference dominance, with eight of the ten participating teams hailing from the West, marking the highest representation from one conference since 1978.
  • Notable player appearances include Victor Wembanyama making his second Christmas appearance, Dallas' Cooper Flagg making his debut as one of the youngest players, and Kevin Durant playing for a fifth different team on Christmas Day.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in