Golden State Warriors star sued by former landlord for damaging apartment

Moses Moody lived in the Mission Bay apartment shortly after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2021
Moses Moody lived in the Mission Bay apartment shortly after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2021 (AP)
  • Golden State Warriors shooting guard Moses Moody is facing a lawsuit from his former landlord, Amir Tabarrok, over alleged extensive damage to a San Francisco condominium.
  • The landlord claims Moody's failure to use required ventilation during laundry caused significant water damage to the unit's hardwood floors, ceilings, walls, and carpeting.
  • The complaint also cites damage to electrical switches and window frames, allegedly from holes drilled into the surfaces.
  • Tabarrok estimates the total damage at over $28,000 but is seeking the small claims court maximumof $12,500, along with approximately $870 in unpaid rent.
  • Moody rented the Mission Bay unit from 2021, when he was drafted, until he moved out, with the lease originally set to run until October 2025.
