British star wins Australian Open doubles title
- Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Christian Harrison won the Australian Open men's doubles title, defeating Australian wild card pair Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans on Saturday.
- The newly-formed duo, playing in only their second tournament together, secured the victory with a score of 7-6 (4) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
- This marks Skupski's second men's doubles Grand Slam title, following his Wimbledon win in 2023 with Wesley Koolhof, and his first major success outside of Wimbledon.
- The win continues Britain's strong recent record in men's doubles, with at least one British winner in three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments.
- Skupski and Harrison were brought together by mutual friends after Skupski's former partner, Joe Salisbury, took a break from the sport due to anxiety.
