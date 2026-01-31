Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British star wins Australian Open doubles title

Neal Skupski (right) won the Australian Open doubles title on Saturday
Neal Skupski (right) won the Australian Open doubles title on Saturday (Getty Images)
  • Britain’s Neal Skupski and American Christian Harrison won the Australian Open men's doubles title, defeating Australian wild card pair Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans on Saturday.
  • The newly-formed duo, playing in only their second tournament together, secured the victory with a score of 7-6 (4) 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.
  • This marks Skupski's second men's doubles Grand Slam title, following his Wimbledon win in 2023 with Wesley Koolhof, and his first major success outside of Wimbledon.
  • The win continues Britain's strong recent record in men's doubles, with at least one British winner in three of the last five Grand Slam tournaments.
  • Skupski and Harrison were brought together by mutual friends after Skupski's former partner, Joe Salisbury, took a break from the sport due to anxiety.
