New Zealand break T20 World Cup record held by England in UAE thrashing
- New Zealand broke a T20 World Cup record during their win over the UAE on Tuesday.
- After UAE posted a total of 173-6, New Zealand chased down the target without losing a wicket in 15.2 overs.
- The 175-run partnership between Tim Seifert and Finn Allen was the biggest-ever for any wicket at a men’s T20 World Cup.
- The record was previously held by English pair Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who put on 170 runs against India in their 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.
- New Zealand’s 10-wicket victory keeps them on course to qualify for the Super 8s stage of the tournament after winning their opening game against Afghanistan on Sunday.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks