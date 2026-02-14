Key Newcastle player ruled out for two months in major injury blow
- Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes is expected to be sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury.
- The Brazilian midfielder sustained the injury during Tuesday night's victory against Tottenham, his second appearance since recovering from an ankle problem.
- Manager Eddie Howe had expressed concern, noting Guimaraes had no prior hamstring issues.
- His absence is a significant blow to Newcastle, who have a poor win record in league matches without him.
- The injury leaves Howe with limited senior central midfield options ahead of their FA Cup clash with Aston Villa.
