Key Newcastle player ruled out for two months in major injury blow

(AFP/Getty)
  • Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes is expected to be sidelined for two months due to a hamstring injury.
  • The Brazilian midfielder sustained the injury during Tuesday night's victory against Tottenham, his second appearance since recovering from an ankle problem.
  • Manager Eddie Howe had expressed concern, noting Guimaraes had no prior hamstring issues.
  • His absence is a significant blow to Newcastle, who have a poor win record in league matches without him.
  • The injury leaves Howe with limited senior central midfield options ahead of their FA Cup clash with Aston Villa.
