Independent

Newcastle United to launch UEFA complaint over fan treatment at Marseille

  • Newcastle United will lodge an official complaint with UEFA regarding the mistreatment of their fans by French police in Marseille.
  • Supporters were subjected to "unnecessary and disproportionate force", including pepper spray and batons, while being escorted to the Metro after their Champions League match.
  • The club stated that numerous fans were "indiscriminately assaulted" and experienced crushing in the stadium's away sector.
  • Newcastle staff immediately addressed the issue with police, but their intervention had "limited impact" on the tactics used.
  • The club is calling for a formal investigation by UEFA, Olympique de Marseille, and local authorities to prevent future occurrences, and is gathering evidence with the UK Football Policing Unit.
