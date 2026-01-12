Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Xabi Alonso sacked: Who could replace Spaniard as next manager of Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have parted ways with Alonso
Real Madrid have parted ways with Alonso (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Real Madrid have parted ways with Xabi Alonso after just seven months in charge at the Bernabéu.
  • The Spanish coach was hired from Bayer Leverkusen following a stunning Bundesliga run, where he helped dethrone Bayern Munich and end their 11 successive league titles. However, he quickly found himself under pressure in Madrid amid mixed results this season.
  • Alvaro Arbeloa has been confirmed as interim head coach for what is considered one of football's biggest and most pressurised vacancies. Highly-regarded by the club for his managerial prowess, a successful five-month spell could see Arbeloa secure the job for an extended period.
  • Other managers in the frame are said to be: Enzo maresca (1/1), Zinedine Zidane (3/1), Jurgen Klopp (4/1) and Andoni Iraola (12/1).
  • Those with higher odds include Luis Enrique (12/1), Oliver Glazner and Roberto Di Zerbi (16/1).

