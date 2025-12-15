NFL defensive tackle speaks out after home is burglarized during game
- The home of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was burgled on Sunday evening while he was playing an away game in San Francisco.
- Simmons discovered the incident upon returning from the Titans' loss and shared security footage appearing to show two masked individuals entering his house.
- The Titans confirmed the burglary, stating that team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover stolen items, and no residents were home.
- Simmons expressed significant relief his family was not present, saying, "What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic s*** you can have but this is crazy!"
- The incident follows warnings from the FBI to sports leagues in December 2024 about organised crime groups targeting professional athletes' homes, often when they are away for games.