NFL defensive tackle speaks out after home is burglarized during game

  • The home of Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was burgled on Sunday evening while he was playing an away game in San Francisco.
  • Simmons discovered the incident upon returning from the Titans' loss and shared security footage appearing to show two masked individuals entering his house.
  • The Titans confirmed the burglary, stating that team security is actively working with Metro Nashville Police Department to recover stolen items, and no residents were home.
  • Simmons expressed significant relief his family was not present, saying, "What if any of my family members was in my house?? All that materialistic s*** you can have but this is crazy!"
  • The incident follows warnings from the FBI to sports leagues in December 2024 about organised crime groups targeting professional athletes' homes, often when they are away for games.
