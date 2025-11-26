NFL games on Thanksgiving and what time to watch triple-header
- There will be an NFL triple-header on Thanksgiving this Thursday.
- The first game will see the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers, with the action getting underway at 1 p.m. ET.
- That game will be followed by Kansas City Chiefs traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys - the game begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- The final game of the day sees the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, and that game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.
- These fixtures represent the start of Week 13 as the NFL season continues to heat up.