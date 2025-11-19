NFL international games smash viewing records
- The 2025 NFL International Games established a new viewership record for the NFL Network, attracting an average of 6.2 million viewers across television and digital platforms.
- This marks a significant 32 per cent increase in viewership compared to the 2024 games.
- The six-game series included fixtures in Dublin, London, Berlin, and Madrid, with the Miami Dolphins' 16-13 victory against the Washington Commanders in Madrid being the top-watched international game, averaging 5.9 million viewers.
- The NFL International Series, which began in 2007, has expanded to various venues including Wembley, Twickenham, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well as locations in Brazil, Ireland, Germany, and Spain.
- Australia is due to host its first NFL fixture next year at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, though there are no immediate plans for the Super Bowl to be played outside the US.