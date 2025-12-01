NFL legend Rodney Harrison sparks concern after worrying NBC incident
- NFL legend and NBC analyst Rodney Harrison appeared to struggle with his words during a live Sunday Night Football broadcast.
- Harrison paused and stumbled when asked about how Denver Broncos should attack the Washington Commanders, apologising for “a lot of stuff going on” during the segment.
- Viewers on X (formerly Twitter) expressed significant concern for Harrison's well-being, with some suggesting he looked unwell.
- Some speculated the incident might have been due to a technical issue, such as an IFB (interruptible foldback) in his ear.
- Sports media account Awful Announcing later reported that Harrison is fine and that he would appear in the post-game show.