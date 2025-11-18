NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders suffers home break-in
- Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' suburban home was burgled on Sunday while he was playing in an NFL game.
- The incident, confirmed by an anonymous source, is currently under investigation, with no suspects identified or stolen items confirmed.
- Sanders made his NFL debut in the same game after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion, completing four of 16 passes for 47 yards, one interception, and two sacks.
- His team, the Browns, lost 23-16 to the Baltimore Ravens, extending their losing streak to three games and their season record to eight losses in ten games.
- This burglary adds Sanders to a growing list of NFL players whose homes have been targeted during games since the start of last season.