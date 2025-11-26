NFL star Tre’Von Moehrig suspended for punching rival in the groin
- Carolina Panthers star Tre’Von Moehrig has been suspended for one game without pay for punching San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin.
- The incident occurred during the fourth quarter of Monday’s game between the two teams at the end of a play.
- Jennings responded by throwing a punch at Moehrig after the game.
- It has been deemed that Moehrig’s behavior fell under the category of unsportsmanlike conduct and he has been hit with a suspension.
- It was a disappointing night for Moehrig and Carolina as they slipped to a 20-9 defeat by the San Francisco 49ers.