Nigeria overcome Gabon in tense clash to reach World Cup qualifying play-off final

Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 after extra time
Nigeria beat Gabon 4-1 after extra time (REUTERS/Stringer)
  • Nigeria reached the play-off final of the CAF qualifying section for next summer’s World Cup.
  • They beat Gabon 4-1 after extra time to reach the final, where they will face either DR Congo or Cameroon.
  • Akor Adams gave Nigeria the lead before former Wolves captain Mario Lemina levelled the scores.
  • Chidera Ejuke put Nigeria back ahead before a Victor Osimhen brace secured the victory.
  • DR Congo and Cameroon will meet on Thursday evening for a place in Sunday’s final, where the winner will progress to the inter-federation play-offs in March 2026 for a place at the World Cup.

