North Korea sits out Winter Olympics as it holds own national games
- North Korea has commenced its national winter games in Samjiyon, with its athletes failing to qualify for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
- The nation last participated in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang in 2018, using the event for a rare diplomatic thaw with South Korea.
- Pyongyang had previously limited overseas sports participation during the COVID-19 pandemic and faced suspension from the International Olympic Committee until late 2022.
- Despite past successes in speed skating, North Korea's top pairs figure skating duo failed to secure qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
- Japan is reportedly considering North Korea's participation in the 2026 Asian Games, despite existing sanctions, following the reclusive nation's expressed interest in sending a delegation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks