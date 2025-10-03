Ange Postecoglou reacts to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants
- Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou faced fan chants of “you're getting sacked in the morning” during the team’s 3-2 Europa League defeat to Midtjylland.
- Postecoglou has failed to secure a win in his first six games across all competitions, collecting only one point in both the Premier League and Europa League.
- Under his management, Forest has dropped from seventh to 17th in the Premier League, now just one point above the relegation zone.
- This winless streak marks an unwanted club record, making Postecoglou the first permanent manager in 100 years to not win any of his initial six matches.
- Postecoglou acknowledged hearing the fans' displeasure and described the team's performance as “really disappointing”, shifting focus to their upcoming match against Newcastle.