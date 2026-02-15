Nottingham Forest appoint former manager of Premier League relegation rival
- Nottingham Forest have appointed Vitor Pereira as their fourth manager of the season, signing an 18-month contract to steer the club away from Premier League relegation.
- Pereira, a former Wolves boss, arrives with Forest precariously placed in 17th in the table, three points above the drop zone.
- He previously worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, guiding them to a league and cup double in 2014/15.
- Pereira replaces Sean Dyche, who was sacked after a 0-0 draw with Wolves, following the earlier departures of Ange Postecoglou and Nuno Espirito Santo this season.
- His first matches in charge will be a Europa League knockout play-off against Fenerbahce, followed by a Premier League fixture against Liverpool.
