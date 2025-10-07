Tennis legend collapses on court after struggling with hot and humid conditions
- Novak Djokovic collapsed on court during his match at the Shanghai Masters but recovered to defeat Jaume Munar.
- The Serbian player won 6-3 5-7 6-2 despite struggling with brutally hot and humid conditions and an apparent left Achilles issue.
- After losing the second set, Djokovic lay sprawled behind the baseline and required medical attention before continuing the match.
- His victory secured his place in the quarter-finals, making him the oldest man at 38 to reach the last eight of an ATP Masters 1000 event.
- Djokovic will now face Zizou Bergs in the quarter-finals, with other top players like Jannik Sinner also struggling with the conditions.