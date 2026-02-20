Oliver Glasner says he’s ‘not good enough’ as he raises fresh doubts over Crystal Palace future
- Oliver Glasner has expressed uncertainty regarding his immediate future as Crystal Palace manager, despite already being scheduled to depart in the summer.
- His position is under significant pressure following a poor run of form, with only one win in 15 games across all competitions, including an FA Cup defeat to sixth-tier Macclesfield.
- Travelling fans directed “sacked” chants at Glasner after the team's underwhelming Europa Conference League draw against Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday.
- Glasner offered a self-critique, stating he was “not good enough” to address the team's slump, but also defended his past record, citing two trophy wins and the club's best-ever season.
- He argued that Crystal Palace is currently having a better Premier League season than eight of the last ten, and is participating in European football.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks