Olympics fans divided over huge change to opening ceremony

Athletes were able to march in four different locations this year
Athletes were able to march in four different locations this year (AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics have officially commenced with an unprecedented four-site, dual-cauldron opening ceremony.
  • These Games are notable for being the most geographically spread-out Olympics in history, covering an area of approximately 8,500 square miles (22,000 square kilometres.) The primary opening ceremony hub was held at the San Siro football stadium in Milan.
  • Additional sites for athletes to participate in the march included Cortina d’Ampezzo, Livigno, and Predazzo.
  • Opening ceremony viewers were divided by the change, with one writing, “I didn’t really like that they split the athletes into different locations for the Opening Ceremony. I preferred it when you could see each country’s full delegation together in one place.”
  • Other viewers praised the move, calling it a “fantastic idea.” One fan wrote, “I love the different venues for the opening ceremony, I was wondering how the athletes in Bormio, Predazzo, Cortina etc were going to participate. This is much more fun.”
