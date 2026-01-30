Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UN calls for global ceasefire for duration of Winter Olympics

Firefighters battle blaze after Russian shelling hits Kherson building
  • The ancient Greek tradition of the Olympic Truce, which saw warring city-states pause conflicts for the Games, is being revived for the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
  • The United Nations and Olympic organisers are calling for a seven-week global ceasefire, from 6 February to 15 March, encompassing the Winter Games and Paralympics.
  • Historically, the modern Olympic Truce, reintroduced in 1994, has a dismal record, failing to halt a single war, notably with Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine occurring during a truce period.
  • Despite its practical failures, proponents argue the truce remains vital for its symbolic message of peace, international cooperation, and respect for international law.
  • The call for a truce comes amidst a significant increase in global conflicts, with 2024 recording 61 active armed conflicts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in