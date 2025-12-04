How AI app is protecting Olympians targeted by ‘unacceptable’ online abuse
- UK Sport has introduced an AI-powered app, Social Protect, to shield elite British athletes from online abuse.
- The app scans social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, detecting and automatically hiding over two million abusive keywords and phrases.
- The contract for the service is worth over £300,000 and will be available free to athletes for four years, leading up to the LA Olympics in 2028.
- The app does not cover X (formerly Twitter) and cannot filter abusive direct messages received in athletes' inboxes.
- UK Sport stated that the level of online abuse faced by athletes is "unacceptable", with the app aiming to keep comment sections clean of racism, hatred, and scams.