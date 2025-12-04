Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How AI app is protecting Olympians targeted by ‘unacceptable’ online abuse

Keely Hodgkinson won the women’s 800m at the Olympics last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keely Hodgkinson won the women’s 800m at the Olympics last year (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)
  • UK Sport has introduced an AI-powered app, Social Protect, to shield elite British athletes from online abuse.
  • The app scans social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, detecting and automatically hiding over two million abusive keywords and phrases.
  • The contract for the service is worth over £300,000 and will be available free to athletes for four years, leading up to the LA Olympics in 2028.
  • The app does not cover X (formerly Twitter) and cannot filter abusive direct messages received in athletes' inboxes.
  • UK Sport stated that the level of online abuse faced by athletes is "unacceptable", with the app aiming to keep comment sections clean of racism, hatred, and scams.
