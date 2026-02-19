Danika Mason apologises for drinking before Olympics report
- Australian presenter Danika Mason apologised after her slurred speech during a Winter Olympics report went viral.
- Mason, a Channel Nine journalist, stumbled over her words during a broadcast on Wednesday, discussing iguanas and coffee prices.
- The following morning, she took "full responsibility," stating she "shouldn’t have had a drink" and cited cold, altitude, and not having eaten as contributing factors.
- Mason expressed regret, saying, "It's not the standard that I set for myself… I’m really sorry."
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended Mason, commenting, "Good on her, she’s over in Italy and she would have been tired."
