Former Chelsea star rushed to hospital after falling unconscious
- Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, 34, was rushed to intensive care after collapsing during pre-season medical tests at current club Sao Paulo.
- He suffered a cardiac incident that left him unconscious for two minutes, prompting fears for his playing career.
- Oscar is currently in stable condition in hospital, undergoing diagnostic catheterization and an MRI for further assessment.
- A cardiac abnormality was previously detected in August, and he is now evaluating whether he can continue playing, with his Sao Paulo contract potentially being terminated.
- Oscar made over 200 appearances for Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, before a lucrative move to Shanghai Port and his return to Brazil.