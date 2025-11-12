Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Chelsea star rushed to hospital after falling unconscious

Oscar starred for Chelsea for five years
Oscar starred for Chelsea for five years (Getty)
  • Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar, 34, was rushed to intensive care after collapsing during pre-season medical tests at current club Sao Paulo.
  • He suffered a cardiac incident that left him unconscious for two minutes, prompting fears for his playing career.
  • Oscar is currently in stable condition in hospital, undergoing diagnostic catheterization and an MRI for further assessment.
  • A cardiac abnormality was previously detected in August, and he is now evaluating whether he can continue playing, with his Sao Paulo contract potentially being terminated.
  • Oscar made over 200 appearances for Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, before a lucrative move to Shanghai Port and his return to Brazil.
