Oscar Piastri closes gap to Lando Norris in F1 title race after Qatar sprint victory
- The Qatar sprint race took place on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.
- Prior to the race, Lando Norris held a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen in the F1 title race.
- Piastri stormed to victory, with Norris finishing third behind George Russell, while Verstappen was fourth.
- Piastri is now 22 points behind his McLaren teammate Norris, while Norris has a 25-point lead over Verstappen.
- Verstappen must beat Norris in Sunday’s Grand Prix to remain in the title hunt ahead of next week’s final race in Abu Dhabi.