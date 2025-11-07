Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Milutin Osmajic banned for nine games over racist comments

Vinicius Jr breaks down in tears when asked about racism he faces in football
  • Preston North End player Milutin Osmajic has received a nine-match ban from the Football Association.
  • The ban stems from allegations that Osmajic made racist comments to Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri during a Sky Bet Championship match last season in February.
  • An independent regulatory commission found the allegations proven on a “Balance of Probabilities”, despite Osmajic consistently denying the charges.
  • Preston North End expressed “extreme disappointment” with the FA's decision, reaffirming their support for Osmajic and their commitment to anti-discrimination policies.
  • Alongside the suspension, Osmajic was fined £21,000 and mandated to attend an education course.
