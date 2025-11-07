Milutin Osmajic banned for nine games over racist comments
- Preston North End player Milutin Osmajic has received a nine-match ban from the Football Association.
- The ban stems from allegations that Osmajic made racist comments to Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri during a Sky Bet Championship match last season in February.
- An independent regulatory commission found the allegations proven on a “Balance of Probabilities”, despite Osmajic consistently denying the charges.
- Preston North End expressed “extreme disappointment” with the FA's decision, reaffirming their support for Osmajic and their commitment to anti-discrimination policies.
- Alongside the suspension, Osmajic was fined £21,000 and mandated to attend an education course.