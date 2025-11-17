Paralympic cycling champion dies aged 28 after ‘sudden medical episode’
- Australian Paralympic gold medallist cyclist Paige Greco has died at the age of 28.
- She passed away in her Adelaide home on Sunday after experiencing a “sudden medical episode”.
- Greco's mother, Natalie, expressed profound sorrow while also saying her daughter “meant everything to us”.
- Born with cerebral palsy, Greco won a gold medal for Australia at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, breaking her own world record.
- She also secured multiple world championship titles and World Cup medals, having switched to cycling from para-athletics in 2018.