Paralympic cycling champion dies aged 28 after ‘sudden medical episode’

Paige Greco won a gold medal at the Paralympics in 2021
Paige Greco won a gold medal at the Paralympics in 2021 (AP)
  • Australian Paralympic gold medallist cyclist Paige Greco has died at the age of 28.
  • She passed away in her Adelaide home on Sunday after experiencing a “sudden medical episode”.
  • Greco's mother, Natalie, expressed profound sorrow while also saying her daughter “meant everything to us”.
  • Born with cerebral palsy, Greco won a gold medal for Australia at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, breaking her own world record.
  • She also secured multiple world championship titles and World Cup medals, having switched to cycling from para-athletics in 2018.

