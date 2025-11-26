Paige Spiranac ‘painfully embarrassed’ after being accused of cheating at golf tournament
- Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has addressed accusations of cheating during Barstool Sports’ Internet Invitational tournament this summer.
- The controversy stemmed from footage showing her pressing down grass in front of her playing partner's ball, an action considered a rule infraction.
- Spiranac stated on Instagram that she was “painfully embarrassed” by the incident, claiming she did not realise it was a rule violation and would never intentionally cheat.
- Following the allegations, she reported receiving “tens of thousands of death threats” and severe online abuse, which significantly impacted her mental health.
- Her team ultimately lost the final round of the tournament, and her playing partner, Malosi Togisala, also faced and denied accusations of a separate rule violation.