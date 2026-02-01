Pakistan will play in T20 World Cup – but with one caveat
- Pakistan's government has approved the national cricket team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but said they will not play against India.
- This decision reflects Pakistan's policy of not touring India due to geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
- As a result, all of Pakistan's Group A matches in the tournament will be hosted in Sri Lanka.
- Separately, Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland in the global showpiece after refusing to travel to India, citing safety concerns.
- The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that it found no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India.
