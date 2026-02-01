Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pakistan will play in T20 World Cup – but with one caveat

Babar Azam, pictured, has been named in Pakistan’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad
Babar Azam, pictured, has been named in Pakistan’s 2026 T20 World Cup squad (Getty Images)
  • Pakistan's government has approved the national cricket team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 but said they will not play against India.
  • This decision reflects Pakistan's policy of not touring India due to geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
  • As a result, all of Pakistan's Group A matches in the tournament will be hosted in Sri Lanka.
  • Separately, Bangladesh has been replaced by Scotland in the global showpiece after refusing to travel to India, citing safety concerns.
  • The International Cricket Council (ICC) said that it found no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in