USA knocked out of T20 World Cup as Pakistan thrash Namibia

USA are out of the T20 World Cup
USA are out of the T20 World Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
  • USA have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup after Pakistan picked up a convincing win against Namibia on Wednesday.
  • USA needed Namibia to pull of an upset against Pakistan to claim second place in their group behind India, which would have been enough to earn them a spot in the Super 8s.
  • However, Pakistan delivered a dominant display, with Sahibzada Farhan hitting an unbeaten century to help them post a score of 199-4.
  • Namibia never looked like chasing down 200, and were bowled out for 97 as Pakistan secured a 102-run victory.
  • Pakistan are now into the Super 8s and will be in a group with England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

