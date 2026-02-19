Sports boss of Italian broadcaster quits after Olympic commentary backlash
- Paolo Petrecca has resigned as head of the sports division of Italian state broadcaster RAI, following widespread criticism of his commentary during the Winter Olympics opening ceremony.
- Petrecca made several significant errors during the broadcast, including misidentifying individuals and locations, and making controversial remarks about national delegations.
- His performance triggered a revolt among RAI journalists, with the Usigrai union calling a one-day byline strike and sports journalists planning a three-day strike.
- The controversy overshadowed RAI's Olympic coverage and deepened long-running tensions over the public broadcaster's direction since Giorgia Meloni's government took office in 2022.
- Opposition parties have accused the government of appointing underqualified loyalists to RAI, rebranding the network as 'TeleMeloni' and criticising the prioritisation of political allegiance over merit.
