Australia weigh up shock selection call for second Ashes Test

Steve Smith confirmed that Australia would not be naming their team until the toss (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Steve Smith confirmed that Australia would not be naming their team until the toss (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, could make a shock return for the second Ashes Test after being left out of the initial squad and missing the first Test due to a back injury.
  • Stand-in skipper Steve Smith stated that the team selection remains open, with the final decision to be made at the toss on Thursday.
  • Cummins has been training with the team and “looks pretty good”, according to Smith, though the intensity of a match differs from net practice.
  • The team will not be announced until the toss, which is scheduled for 2pm local time (3:30am in the United Kingdom) on Thursday.
  • If Cummins returns, Brendan Doggett is the most likely player to be replaced, and Josh Inglis is expected to be recalled to the middle order.
