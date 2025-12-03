Australia weigh up shock selection call for second Ashes Test
- Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, could make a shock return for the second Ashes Test after being left out of the initial squad and missing the first Test due to a back injury.
- Stand-in skipper Steve Smith stated that the team selection remains open, with the final decision to be made at the toss on Thursday.
- Cummins has been training with the team and “looks pretty good”, according to Smith, though the intensity of a match differs from net practice.
- The team will not be announced until the toss, which is scheduled for 2pm local time (3:30am in the United Kingdom) on Thursday.
- If Cummins returns, Brendan Doggett is the most likely player to be replaced, and Josh Inglis is expected to be recalled to the middle order.