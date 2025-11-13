Ex-Leeds star Patrick Bamford joins new club
- Patrick Bamford has joined Championship club Sheffield United after leaving Leeds United in the summer.
- Bamford, who has one England cap, has signed a short-term deal with Sheffield United until January.
- Bamford was filmed leading Leeds fans in a derogatory chant against Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder in April after Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League.
- Wilder insisted he had “no issue” with Bamford’s behaviour and revealed the striker apologised to him over the phone.
- Sheffield United are currently in the Championship relegation zone after losing 11 of their 15 leagues matches this season.