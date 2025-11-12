AI struggled to decipher Paul Gascoigne’s thick accent, book writer reveals
- Victoria Williams, ghostwriter of Paul Gascoigne's autobiography Eight' revealed that AI transcription software failed to accurately understand his thick Geordie accent.
- The AI produced numerous errors, mistranslating words like “hide” as “hate” and “lies” as “lawyers” during the transcription process.
- Williams, despite not being Geordie herself, had to manually transcribe hours of recordings to ensure the book's accuracy.
- She noted that this manual process, though arduous, helped her better capture Gascoigne's voice and raw emotion, ultimately improving the autobiography.
- Eight, which explores Gascoigne's personal life and battles with addiction, was released on 23 October, with the footballer insisting on being truthful.