Paul Gascoigne says he ‘cannot change’ amid struggle with alcoholism

  • Paul Gascoigne has declared he will "never stop drinking" and would prefer to "die as Gazza" rather than give up alcohol.
  • The former England footballer admitted to the Daily Mirror that he continues to relapse despite numerous attempts at rehabilitation.
  • Gascoigne said he has "not changed" and "cannot change", accepting his public image and past struggles with alcoholism and depression.
  • Despite his turbulent life off the pitch, the 58-year-old maintains he has "no regrets" about his experiences.
  • He is set to release a new book, Eight, which he promises will reveal the "real Gazza" for the first time.
