Paul Scholes opens up on the ‘biggest regret’ of his football career

Scholes described the experience as "horrible"
Scholes described the experience as "horrible" (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Paul Scholes admitted his "biggest regret in football" was attempting to leverage an Inter Milan offer for a pay rise from Sir Alex Ferguson.
  • During Euro 2000, Scholes was informed by Ryan Giggs' agent, Harry Swales, that Inter Milan was prepared to offer him £4m-a-year tax-free.
  • Scholes, then 25, decided not to pursue the move but tried to use the apparent interest to negotiate a higher salary with Manchester United.
  • Sir Alex Ferguson rejected Scholes' request, stating his current wage was adequate and comparable to his teammates.
  • Scholes described the experience as "horrible" and expressed deep regret for approaching Ferguson, ultimately remaining a one-club man at Old Trafford.
