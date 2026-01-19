Man Utd legends clarify Lisandro Martinez comments before Manchester derby
- Paul Scholes praised Lisandro Martinez's "brilliant" performance in Manchester United's derby win against Manchester City but warned the Argentinian about dealing with criticism.
- Martinez challenged Scholes to speak face-to-face after the defender took exception to comments made by Scholes and Nicky Butt regarding his size before the match against Erling Haaland.
- Scholes and Butt clarified their initial remarks were "tongue-in-cheek" on their podcast, acknowledging Martinez's strong display against Haaland.
- Butt criticised Martinez's reaction, stating that getting "so upset" about media comments indicates a lack of mental fortitude required for a top club like Manchester United.
- Scholes maintained his doubts about Martinez's long-term ability to help United win a league title, despite his excellent individual performance in the derby.