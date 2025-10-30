Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Football legend Paul Scholes quits TV punditry to care for his son

Paul Scholes has stepped away from his TV work
Paul Scholes has stepped away from his TV work (Getty Images)
  • Paul Scholes revealed he stopped his commentary work to better accommodate the routine of his 20-year-old son, Aiden, who has severe autism.
  • The former Manchester United midfielder explained on the 'Stick to Football' podcast that his previous commentary duties, especially Europa League matches on Thursday nights, caused agitation for Aiden.
  • Scholes, who co-parents Aiden with his ex-wife, chose the podcast format as it offered more flexibility and suited his son's needs better.
  • He hopes that by sharing his experiences, both the difficulties and joyful moments, he can help other families facing similar situations.
  • Scholes also disclosed that he initially kept Aiden's diagnosis secret during his playing career and expressed his current concern for Aiden's future care.
